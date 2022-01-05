Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, GPS, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 20,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,200 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 34,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 15,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 28,179 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

