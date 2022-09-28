Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, LEN, FL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 28,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 13,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 10,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, LEN options, or FL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.