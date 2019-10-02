Markets
BTU

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, FIVE, PEP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 8,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 4,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 25,075 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

