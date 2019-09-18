Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BMY, UAL, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total volume of 104,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.5% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 22,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 14,633 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 4,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

