Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BMY, PCG, TNDM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total of 144,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 53,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 90,775 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 9,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,100 underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 8,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,600 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

