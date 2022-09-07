Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLNK, NFLX, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK), where a total volume of 30,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 296.4% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,700 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 170,481 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 255.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 7,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 213,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 205.9% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 11,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLNK options, NFLX options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
