Markets
BLK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, LCII, NDAQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 745,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) saw options trading volume of 566 contracts, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,800 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) options are showing a volume of 2,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 262,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, LCII options, or NDAQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK LCII NDAQ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular