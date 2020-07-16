Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, LCII, NDAQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 745,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) saw options trading volume of 566 contracts, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,800 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) options are showing a volume of 2,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 262,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

