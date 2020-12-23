Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, ALKS, CME

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,498 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 660,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $715 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $715 strike highlighted in orange:

Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) options are showing a volume of 6,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 8,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 850,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

