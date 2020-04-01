Markets
BKNG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, AAPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 456,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 888,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 87,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 324,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 15,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG NVDA AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular