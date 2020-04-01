Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 456,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 888,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 87,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 324,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 15,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NVDA options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

