Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, MPLN, MAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,904 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 490,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

MultiPlan Corp (Symbol: MPLN) saw options trading volume of 27,785 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of MPLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 13,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MPLN. Below is a chart showing MPLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 28,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.7% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 22,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

