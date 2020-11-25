Markets
BKNG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, GTLS, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 6,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 640,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 490,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1750 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) options are showing a volume of 4,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc - Class A (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 22,021 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 115.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GTLS options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG GTLS GOOGL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular