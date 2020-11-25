Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, GTLS, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 6,405 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 640,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 490,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1750 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) options are showing a volume of 4,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc - Class A (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 22,021 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 115.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

