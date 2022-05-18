Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BJ, RLMD, DNUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ), where a total volume of 40,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 237.1% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD) saw options trading volume of 6,210 contracts, representing approximately 621,000 underlying shares or approximately 225.4% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 13,172 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 168% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BJ options, RLMD options, or DNUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
