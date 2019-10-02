Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, CLX, MAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 6,828 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 682,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 4,446 contracts, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) options are showing a volume of 8,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 852,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, CLX options, or MAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.