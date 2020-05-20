Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BHVN, FIZZ, WDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 3,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 729,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) options are showing a volume of 1,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 28,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

