Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BGS, EXAS, MODN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), where a total of 5,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 817,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 7,053 contracts, representing approximately 705,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN) saw options trading volume of 1,210 contracts, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of MODN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MODN. Below is a chart showing MODN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BGS options, EXAS options, or MODN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

