Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BEAM, GDYN, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM), where a total of 3,736 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 373,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 810,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN) saw options trading volume of 1,030 contracts, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of GDYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of GDYN. Below is a chart showing GDYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 74,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 19,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BEAM GDYN CSCO

Stocks Options

