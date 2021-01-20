Markets
BCEL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BCEL, TROX, UNP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atreca Inc (Symbol: BCEL), where a total of 1,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of BCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 192,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of BCEL. Below is a chart showing BCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) saw options trading volume of 5,750 contracts, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of TROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares of TROX. Below is a chart showing TROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 15,364 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BCEL options, TROX options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCEL TROX UNP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular