Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BCEL, TROX, UNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atreca Inc (Symbol: BCEL), where a total of 1,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of BCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 192,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of BCEL. Below is a chart showing BCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) saw options trading volume of 5,750 contracts, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of TROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares of TROX. Below is a chart showing TROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 15,364 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BCEL options, TROX options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

