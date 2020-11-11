Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, PRVB, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 14,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Provention Bio Inc (Symbol: PRVB) saw options trading volume of 2,650 contracts, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of PRVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of PRVB. Below is a chart showing PRVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,448 contracts, representing approximately 844,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, PRVB options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

