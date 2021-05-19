Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, MRVL, TREX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 8,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 863,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 41,557 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,300 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trex Co Inc (Symbol: TREX) options are showing a volume of 3,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of TREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of TREX. Below is a chart showing TREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, MRVL options, or TREX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.