Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, LIVN, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 13,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,600 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 1,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 169,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 38,323 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, LIVN options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
