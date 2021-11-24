Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BBIO, PEP, BG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO), where a total volume of 3,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 305,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 15,848 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 4,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 469,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

