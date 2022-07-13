Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BALY, CALM, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY), where a total volume of 4,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 406,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 3,029 contracts, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 8,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

