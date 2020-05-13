Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, WING, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 289,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 12,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 2,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 135,751 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 19,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, WING options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.