Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, GALT, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 254,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 29,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GALT) saw options trading volume of 5,684 contracts, representing approximately 568,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of GALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of GALT. Below is a chart showing GALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 54,259 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 15,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

