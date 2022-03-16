Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, BIG, ONTO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 255,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 39,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 6,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 671,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Onto Innovation Inc (Symbol: ONTO) options are showing a volume of 1,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ONTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of ONTO. Below is a chart showing ONTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, BIG options, or ONTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

