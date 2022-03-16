Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, BIG, ONTO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 255,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 39,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 6,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 671,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Onto Innovation Inc (Symbol: ONTO) options are showing a volume of 1,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ONTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of ONTO. Below is a chart showing ONTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, BIG options, or ONTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.