Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, WDC, ADI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 55,192 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 32,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 8,641 contracts, representing approximately 864,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

