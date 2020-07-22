Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, POOL, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 191,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 15,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 24,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

