Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, CSTM, PATK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 159,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 14,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 11,163 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,300 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) saw options trading volume of 1,955 contracts, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares or approximately 118.1% of PATK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of PATK. Below is a chart showing PATK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
