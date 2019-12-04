Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, ULTA, SNPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1182.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 10,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 5,410 contracts, representing approximately 541,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,500 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, ULTA options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

