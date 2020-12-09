Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, QCOM, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 291,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 59,716 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 9,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 23,956 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

