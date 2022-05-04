Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, PARA, PVH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,144 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 175,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 52,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 6,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

