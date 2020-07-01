Markets
AZO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, DOCU, MA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 234,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 27,511 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 18,252 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

