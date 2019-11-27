Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AYX, PLAY, ALLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX), where a total of 13,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.8% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 3,135 contracts, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK) saw options trading volume of 1,720 contracts, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

