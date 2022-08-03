Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AYI, W, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI), where a total volume of 4,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.1% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,300 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 48,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 226,329 contracts, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares or approximately 155.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 24,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AYI options, W options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

