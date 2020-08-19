Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXDX, AZO, PLUG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: AXDX), where a total volume of 1,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 165,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of AXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of AXDX. Below is a chart showing AXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring September 25, 2020, with 55 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 128,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,700 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXDX options, AZO options, or PLUG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.