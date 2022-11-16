Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AX, KSS, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total of 32,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 967.2% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 337,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 12,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 59,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 13,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 99,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
