Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVYA, OKTA, PEGA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA), where a total volume of 9,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 951,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.9% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,600 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 12,610 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) options are showing a volume of 2,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 275,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.9% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

