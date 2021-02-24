Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, WDC, BXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 7,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 749,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 24,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,600 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) options are showing a volume of 5,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 519,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, WDC options, or BXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.