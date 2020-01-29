Markets
AVGO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, DD, GWW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 18,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 3,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 32,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56.50 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 8,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,900 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,479 contracts, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, DD options, or GWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO DD GWW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular