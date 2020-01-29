Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, DD, GWW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 18,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 3,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 32,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56.50 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 8,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,900 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,479 contracts, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

