Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ATVI, GALT, CLW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 38,655 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 8,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,100 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GALT) options are showing a volume of 1,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 136,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of GALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of GALT. Below is a chart showing GALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 1,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

