Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASO, DELL, CFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 14,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 17,532 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) saw options trading volume of 14,196 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

