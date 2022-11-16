Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARVN, PII, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total volume of 2,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 3,894 contracts, representing approximately 389,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 46,449 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARVN options, PII options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NFX Insider Buying
OI market cap history
HST Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.