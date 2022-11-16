Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARVN, PII, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total volume of 2,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 3,894 contracts, representing approximately 389,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 46,449 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

