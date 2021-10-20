Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARNC, CRWD, W

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arconic Corp (Symbol: ARNC), where a total volume of 3,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 374,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,600 underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 19,637 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 4,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 9,075 contracts, representing approximately 907,500 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

