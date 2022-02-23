Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APD, CLFD, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total volume of 7,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 706,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 1,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 54,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
