Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANTM, THS, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total of 4,369 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 436,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) saw options trading volume of 2,330 contracts, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 5,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 551,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

