Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANTM, QCOM, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total of 7,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 755,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 46,577 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 4,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 4,484 contracts, representing approximately 448,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

