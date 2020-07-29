Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANTM, GM, PSA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total of 5,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 569,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 60,752 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 5,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,300 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) saw options trading volume of 3,079 contracts, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

