Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, MYL, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 3,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 353,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) saw options trading volume of 28,495 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of MYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 20,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MYL. Below is a chart showing MYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 15,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

