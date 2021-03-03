Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AN, PINS, COUP

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN), where a total of 4,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 679,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,000 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 112,151 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 24,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 6,729 contracts, representing approximately 672,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

