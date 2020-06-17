Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, ROKU, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 129,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 329.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 264,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 293.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 24,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 151,881 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 258% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 15,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

